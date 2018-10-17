News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Richard Lloyd (Television)

10-17-2018
Richard Lloyd

Richard Lloyd, founding member of the seminal rock band Television, will be releasing his new album The Countdown on November 2nd and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Whisper". Here is the story:

Some songs seem to write themselves, and sometimes are the best songs... "Whisper" is such a tune. I had the main riff running around in my head earlier this year, and then the chorus simply popped into my head - Forever. It's dedicated to a very old girlfriend who remains nameless. The tag "little sister" refers to her sweet and gentle nature. I am an only child so any sister I might have is only imaginary, but the song is based on a real girl I no longer see, so it's a sweet wish to a long lost love. I had a number of love songs from differing ages and almost called the album "love songs I never recorded" but then I wrote a number of tougher songs this year including the Countdown and Whisper. Based on the underlying riff and breakout chorus "forever and a day".

Writing songs rarely come easily to me, but the best songs are written in 15 minutes... Otherwise I have riffs that might take years to gestate and turn into viable songs. But Whisper came pretty much all at once, right before recording of The Countdown. I look forward to playing it and it's friends live.

