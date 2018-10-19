Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

(hennemusic) A new unboxing video is serving as the latest preview to a new collection of Chris Cornell's music ahead of its release on November 16th. The project presents tracks from the late Seattle rocker's extensive career - with tracks from Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave and as a solo artist, including covers of songs by Prince ("Nothing Compares 2 U") and Michael Jackson ("Billie Jean").

"Chris Cornell" wil be available via multiple formats, including a single 17-track release and a 64-track limited-edition deluxe box set which contains the four discs from the deluxe edition, seven LPs and a DVD, and two previously-unissued videos.

In addition to the CD releases, the collection will be available as a double-LP, pressed on 180-gram vinyl. The compilation is bring previewed with a lyric video for the previously-unreleased track, "When Bad Does Good."

The tune was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive; a favorite of the late Soundgarden rocker, it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded the singer's wife, Vicky, of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





