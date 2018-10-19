Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour

Disturbed have announced dates for their Evolution World Tour including legs in North America and Europe that they will be launching in support of their brand new album "Evolution".

The new album hit stores today (October 19th) and the band will be launching the first leg of the tour on January 11th in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) at the Forum.

They have recruited Three Days Grace to support them on the U.S. and Canadian dates which will be concluding on March 8th in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena.

The band will be taking a few weeks off before headlining across the pond the launch the European leg on April 18th in Madrid at La Riviera. See all of the dates below:

1/9 - San Diego, Ca- Valley View Casino Center

1/11 - Inglewood, Ca- The Forum

1/12 - Las Vegas, Nv- T-Mobile Arena

1/14 - Glendale, Az- Gila River Arena

1/16 - Denver, Co- Pepsi Center

1/17 - Albuquerque, Nm- Tingley Coliseum

1/19 - Salt Lake City, Ut- Vivint Smart Home Arena

1/22 - Lincoln, Ne- Pinnacle Bank Arena

1/23 - Kansas City, Mo- Sprint Center

1/25 - San Antonio, Tx- Alamodome

1/26 - Dallas, Tx- American Airlines Center

1/28 - Houston, Tx- Toyota Center

1/30 - Peoria, Il - Peoria Civic Center

2/1 - Minneapolis, Mn- Target Center

2/16 - Nashville, Tn- Bridgestone Arena

2/18 - Philadelphia, Pa - Wells Fargo Center

2/20 - Pittsburgh, Pa- Ppg Paints Arena

2/21 - Washington Dc- Capitol One Arena

2/23 - Uncasville, Ct- Mohegan Sun Arena

2/25 - New York, Ny- Madison Square Garden+

2/27 - Worcester, Ma- Dcu Center

3/1 - Montreal, Qc- Place Bell

3/2 - Buffalo, Ny - Keybank Center

3/4 - Toronto, On- Scotiabank Arena

3/5 - Detroit, Mi- Little Caesars Arena

3/7 - Grand Rapids, Mi- Van Andel Arena

3/8 - Rosemont, Il - Allstate Arena

4/18 - Madrid, Esp - La Riviera

4/19 - Barcelona, Esp - Razzmatazz

4/21 - Zurich, Swi - Halle 622

4/22 - Milan, Ita - Alcatraz

4/24 - Vienna, Aus - Stadthalle

4/25 - Munich, Ger - Zenith

4/27 - Luxembourg, Lux - Rockhal

4/28 - Hamburg, Ger - Sporthalle

4/30 - Stockholm, Swe - Annexet

5/1 - Oslo, Nor - Sentrum Scene

5/3 - Copenhagen, Den - K.B. Hallen

5/4 - Berlin, Ger - Verti Music Hall

5/6 - Cologne, Ger - Palladium

5/7 - Amsterdam, Nld - Afas Live

5/9 - Paris, Fra - Élysée Montmartre

5/11 - London, Uk - Alexandria Palace

5/13 - Glasgow, Uk - O2 Academy

5/14 - Manchester, Uk - O2 Apollo





