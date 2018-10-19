John Garcia Announces New Album and Special Show

Some big news for Kyuss fans as frontman John Garcia has announced that he will be releasing a new album under the John Garcia and The Band of Gold banner early next year.

He also announced a very special show at Vinyl in Las Vegas on November 29th that will also feature Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss), Dave Angstrom (ex-Hermano) and Arthur Seay (ex-Unida).

The new album was produced by desert rock icon Chris Goss and Garcia had this to say about the record and the special show, "After a year of heavy stress, starting my own studio, shutting it down, hiring and firing, the drama is finally over. Saved by surgeon Chris Goss, this record is finally done.

"It is unclear if I will ever be doing this again, so this is it. Here it is, proud and loud John Garcia and The Band of Gold record comes out January 4th with supporting tour thereafter.

"The Vegas jam is my only U.S. electric show and will prove to be something special. I thank my supporters, you keep me going - Big Love from the Garcia res!!"





