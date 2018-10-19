Rival Sons Announce 2019 Tour Dates

Rival Sons have announced that they will be kicking off 2019 with the launch of a new European tour. The news comes as the band revealed their latest single "Do Your Worst."

The new track is the band's first new music release since their 2016 effort "Hollow Bones" and is expected to be featured on their forthcoming new studio album that they are wrapping up work on.

Frontman Jay Buchanan had this to say about the song, "Sometimes environment really shapes a song. Hunkered down in a threadbare shack deep in the south Tennessee woods, Scott Holiday and I sweated it out and just wrote for a week straight.

"We were set out on an old causeway surrounded by neglected reservoirs and overgrown with sh*t you don't want to see and yes; infested with all manner snakes. The song is a whiskey nightmare crawling with copperheads to me."

The tour is set to begin on January 31st in Newcastle, UK at the Northumbria Institute and will be wrapping up on March 05th in Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega. Check out the new song and see the tour dates here.





