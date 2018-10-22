News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

10-22-2018
Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon are now streaming their brand new single "Wonderful Life" which features a guest appearance from Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

The song comes from their group's forthcoming album "amo", which is set to be released on January 25th and will also feature guest appearances from Grimes and Rahzel.

Frontman Oli Sykes had this to say about the new track, "The lyrics for 'wonderful life' were done freestyle in the studio. It's stream of consciousness type stuff about getting old and out touch, being off tour & loving the mundane things in life, I guess because it's so novel when your life is mainly spent on the road, things like weekly shops and mowing your lawn are quite nice- people who spend most of their lives away from home can surely relate.

"I guess on top of that there's this inner crisis I have of being a boring person but still having a desire to go wild inside me every now and again...but yeah all in all it's mostly word vomit...but also some of my favourite lyrics. The beginning is 100% legit and the irony was just too good, so we left it like that." Listen to the song here.


Related Stories


Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me The Horizon Prepare For Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me The Horizon Talks Musical Direction Of Next Album

Bring Me The Horizon Mashed Up With Drake 2016 In Review

More Bring Me The Horizon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest- Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash- Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance- more

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year- Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans- more

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident- Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary- Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Desi and Cody's Elija's Song

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.