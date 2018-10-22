Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

Bring Me The Horizon are now streaming their brand new single "Wonderful Life" which features a guest appearance from Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

The song comes from their group's forthcoming album "amo", which is set to be released on January 25th and will also feature guest appearances from Grimes and Rahzel.

Frontman Oli Sykes had this to say about the new track, "The lyrics for 'wonderful life' were done freestyle in the studio. It's stream of consciousness type stuff about getting old and out touch, being off tour & loving the mundane things in life, I guess because it's so novel when your life is mainly spent on the road, things like weekly shops and mowing your lawn are quite nice- people who spend most of their lives away from home can surely relate.

"I guess on top of that there's this inner crisis I have of being a boring person but still having a desire to go wild inside me every now and again...but yeah all in all it's mostly word vomit...but also some of my favourite lyrics. The beginning is 100% legit and the irony was just too good, so we left it like that." Listen to the song here.





Related Stories

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me The Horizon Prepare For Kilimanjaro Climb

Bring Me The Horizon Talks Musical Direction Of Next Album

Bring Me The Horizon Mashed Up With Drake 2016 In Review

More Bring Me The Horizon News

Share this article



