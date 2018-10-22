|
Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV
10-22-2018
(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, October 25th. The rocker will be on hand to promote his latest album, "Raise Vibration", which recently debuted on the US Billboard 200 at No. 43.
Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, the project follows his pattern of playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross.
Kravitz - who recently wrapped up a brief series of US dates - has already announced spring and summer concerts across Europe next year that will begin in Ljubljana, Slovenia on April 27.
Last month, the singer launched a vinyl reissue series with the re-release of his first five albums: 1991's "Mama Said", 1993's "Are You Gonna Go My Way", 1995's "Circus", and 1998's "5" on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl - in addition to individualized limited-edition, color variants. here.
