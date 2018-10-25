Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Former Marillion frontman Fish has released his debut lyric video for his track called "Man With A Stick." The song comes from his forthcoming album "Weltschmerz" and most recent EP "A Parlay With Angels".

Fish had the following to say about the song and video (which can be streamed here), "It's been so exciting to witness the huge response that came with making my entire back catalogue available on streaming services this summer.

"Knowing that so many of my fans - old and new - are discovering my work online and listening millions of times in such a short time is fantastic. So, with Weltschmerz being my last and final album, it seems the perfect time to also do things for the first time, which is why I decided to create a lyric video for Man With A Stick."





Related Stories

All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions'

Fishbone Early 80s Lineup Launch Reunion Tour

A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Carrie Underwood Is 'So Excited' To Have Husband Mike Fisher Home

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL

Luke Bryan Celebrated His Birthday with a Giant Fish Cake

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

More Fish News

Share this article



