Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare video of a 1967 recording session for their classic instrumental, "Interstellar Overdrive." The footage also includes drummer Nick Mason working on his "Nick's Boogie", with both tracks originally recorded for Peter Lorrimer Whitehead's film and companion soundtrack, "Tonite Lets All Make Love In London."

"Interstellar" went on to be featured on the UK band's 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn." Recorded with Pink Floyd's original lineup of Mason, Syd Barrett, Roger Waters and Richard Wright, the set reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release while going on to be hailed as one of the greatest psychedelic albums of all time

Barrett's influence on the band's early material helped define their sound as they performed on the underground UK scene; a year later, the rocker was removed from the group during sessions for 1968's "A Saucerful Of Secrets" after the effects of his drug-influenced behaviour proved him too unreliable for live performances at the time.

Prior to Syd's exit, guitarist and Barrett friend David Gilmour was added to the lineup, which made Pink Floyd a five-piece band for a short period in early 1968. here.

