Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

(hennemusic) Queen are streaming the final video trailer for their upcoming biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", ahead of its arrival in cinemas next week on November 2nd.

The clip highlights Rami Malek's appearance as Freddie Mercury while tracing the history of the legendary UK band up to their iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid.

"We shot the most iconic performance in rock history - Queen playing at Live Aid - on day one," Malek recently told ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel. "Our first shot was the four of us coming out onto Wembley Stadium stage as the members of Queen."

The actor was selected for the lead role by Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor who, Malek says, were often on set to help oversee the production; it was their support that gave him additional confidence about bringing the late singer's life to the big screen.

"The greatest honor, I think, from playing someone like Freddie Mercury," explains Malek, "is getting the acceptance of [his] legendary bandmates." here.

