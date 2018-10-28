City Of Tyrants Release 'Astral Projection' Video

City Of Tyrants has released a lyric video for their new track "Astral Projection." The song is the first single from the band's new album "Revelations," which is set to be released on November 16th.

The group had this to say, "In 2018 we wrote and recorded what became Revelations. With the help of co writer Lukas Magyar (Veil Of Maya) we set out to create music that we liked and something that we could all be proud of.

"Stylistically, the biggest change is the addition of clean vocals contributed by our drummer. Revelations is a concept album telling the story of a god-like figure chosen to fulfill a prophecy.

"He is faced with several challenges that will eventually break him down causing him to become the evil which he sought to eradicate in the beginning of the story." Watch the video here.





