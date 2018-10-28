News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

10-28-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS will perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 30. The appearance comes as speculation continues about an impending announcement of dates for the group's farewell tour, which they confirmed last month on the season 13 finale of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent.

Set to begin in 2019, the trek is billed as "One Last Kiss: End Of The Road World Tour." "This is gonna be our last tour," said Paul Stanley on the program. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," added KISS in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

KISS was co-founded in January of 1973 by Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons from the ashes of the pair's previous band, Wicked Lester; they added guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss and went on to great success in their 1970s heyday. here.

