News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

10-28-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced dates for a spring 2019 farewell tour of Canada. The Southern Rock outfit will play a 2-week, 8-show run across the country starting March 2 in Ottawa, ON.

The group will be joined on the trek by guest Randy Bachman, founder of both The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Ticket presales for most concerts will begin Monday, October 29, with general public seats going on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 AM local time.

The planned three-year farewell series - which opened in West Palm Beach, FL in May - continues this week with shows in Kansas City, MO and Peoria, IL.

The band will soon announce additional international and US dates for the tour, which is named after the Florida group's 1977 album, "Street Survivors"; the trek marks the final shows by Lynyrd Skynyrd, who have sold more than 30 million albums sold over the course of their career and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse

Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47

Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Steven Tyler Rolls With Ali McManus For Cover Of Aerosmith Classic

Manowar Sideline Karl Logan Following Child Porn Possession Arrest

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

AFI Return With Surprise Song and EP Announcement

Swervedriver Release New Video And Announce Album

City Of Tyrants Release 'Astral Projection' Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.