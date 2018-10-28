Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced dates for a spring 2019 farewell tour of Canada. The Southern Rock outfit will play a 2-week, 8-show run across the country starting March 2 in Ottawa, ON.

The group will be joined on the trek by guest Randy Bachman, founder of both The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive and two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Ticket presales for most concerts will begin Monday, October 29, with general public seats going on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10 AM local time.

The planned three-year farewell series - which opened in West Palm Beach, FL in May - continues this week with shows in Kansas City, MO and Peoria, IL.

The band will soon announce additional international and US dates for the tour, which is named after the Florida group's 1977 album, "Street Survivors"; the trek marks the final shows by Lynyrd Skynyrd, who have sold more than 30 million albums sold over the course of their career and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article



