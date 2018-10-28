News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World

10-28-2018
Empty Trail

Austin trio Empty Trail just released their new single "My World" and to celebrate we asked Rick Lambert (vocals/guitar) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"My World" was the newest track of a different direction. I basically sat around all day with just my acoustic guitar running through different chord progressions and melodies. The song just kind of came out finished. I was working with my producer, Kfir Gov, and he agreed there was something that stood-out about the song. I was in this deep state of letting go, and that's what the song embodied, letting go. I basically filled the track with some cool riffs here and there, but honestly, left it pretty open. I wanted the emotion behind the lyrics to take forefront.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the band right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World

More Empty Trail News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse

Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47

Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly

New Year's Eve Ozzfest Lineup Expanded

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Steven Tyler Rolls With Ali McManus For Cover Of Aerosmith Classic

Manowar Sideline Karl Logan Following Child Porn Possession Arrest

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Eric Clapton Tops Album Chart With Happy Xmas

AFI Return With Surprise Song and EP Announcement

Swervedriver Release New Video And Announce Album

City Of Tyrants Release 'Astral Projection' Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.