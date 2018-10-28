Singled Out: Empty Trail's My World Austin trio Empty Trail just released their new single "My World" and to celebrate we asked Rick Lambert (vocals/guitar) to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "My World" was the newest track of a different direction. I basically sat around all day with just my acoustic guitar running through different chord progressions and melodies. The song just kind of came out finished. I was working with my producer, Kfir Gov, and he agreed there was something that stood-out about the song. I was in this deep state of letting go, and that's what the song embodied, letting go. I basically filled the track with some cool riffs here and there, but honestly, left it pretty open. I wanted the emotion behind the lyrics to take forefront. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the band right here!

