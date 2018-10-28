Swervedriver Release New Video And Announce Album

Swervedriver have released a music video for their new track "Mary Winter". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Future Ruins", which is set to hit stores on January 25th.

Adam Franklin had the following to say about the new song, "In Mary Winter, the character is a spaceman who's trying to remember what life is really like. There's a lot of foreboding with regard to the future on this album."

Watch the video here. Franklin added, "We're playing places that we've either not played in a long time or new places, like Singapore, where there were 20-year-old kids there and they're singing the words to the new songs.

"We don't want to be the band that just plays the old albums. We're glad to have a whole bunch of new songs. We're on it again."





Related Stories

More Swervedriver News

Share this article



