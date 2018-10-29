News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

10-29-2018
Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is streaming a recording studio video version for "Low", the latest single from "Raise Vibration." The footage gives fans an inside look at the rocker's creative process while working on the song, which features a guest appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible."

The pair had worked together on the tune, "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" - which was released after Jackson's death in 2009; Kravitz used some ad-libs from their studio time together and incorporated them into "Low."

"A lot of people say: 'Oh, you're doing that Michael Jackson impersonation,'" says Kravitz. "No, that's him." Fresh off a brief series of US dates, the singer recently performed "Low" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


