Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a 1988 live performance of their classic track, "One", as the latest preview to the November 2 release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of their fourth album, "...And Justice For All."

Audio of the record's third single was recorded live on December 7, 1988 at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA during the group's Damaged Justice Tour in support of the album.

"One" has the distinction of being Metallica's first official music video and first US Top 40 hit, as the tune reached No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin.

The limited edition, one-pressing-only deluxe box set includes the remastered CD and double LP versions of the album, "One" 10" vinyl picture disc, triple live LP set featuring a newly mixed version of the band's iconic show from Seattle '89 by Greg Fidelman, 4 DVDs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never been available and were pulled from the band members personal collections. here.

