News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

10-29-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a 1988 live performance of their classic track, "One", as the latest preview to the November 2 release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of their fourth album, "...And Justice For All."

Audio of the record's third single was recorded live on December 7, 1988 at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA during the group's Damaged Justice Tour in support of the album.

"One" has the distinction of being Metallica's first official music video and first US Top 40 hit, as the tune reached No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin.

The limited edition, one-pressing-only deluxe box set includes the remastered CD and double LP versions of the album, "One" 10" vinyl picture disc, triple live LP set featuring a newly mixed version of the band's iconic show from Seattle '89 by Greg Fidelman, 4 DVDs, 11 CDs of unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never been available and were pulled from the band members personal collections. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

Metallica Reveal Live Video For Classic 'Creeping Death'

Metallica Release Video Of Debut Live Performance Of 'Dyer's Eve'

Metallica Release Live Video From Hometown Show

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video

Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

Metallica Continue 30 Years Of Justice Video Series With 1996 One Performance

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single

Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Singled Out: The High Plains Drifters' Virginia

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.