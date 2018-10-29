News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: The High Plains Drifters' Virginia

10-29-2018
The High Plains Drifters

Americana band The High Plains Drifters recently released their debut single "Virginia", which is from their eponymous debut album. To celebrate we asked Larry Studnicky to tell us about the song. Here is the tory:

Like many of my songs, I've carried the first verse and chorus to "Virginia" in my head for years and years. That verse and chorus date back to my aggro-single years in the pre-social-media Manhattan of the early and mid 1980's. It was a magical time to be a single guy in NYC, except that it promoted a Peter Pan-like prolonged adolescence in many of us.
Inevitably, either because you were then a moron where women were concerned, or had a commitment phobia, or took your job (and yourself) way too seriously, you'd meet a great gal and somehow drop the ball. The girls were always more mature than we were. In retrospect, it's a miracle that any of them would speak to us, much less date us.

Every now and then, there'd be this little voice in the back of your head (your sober, responsible, mature, maybe-someday-I'll-settle-down voice) nagging you, saying, "Don't ignore THIS girl. She could be The One. This girl you should probably take home to meet your mom."

But then you'd have another beer (or whatever was your poison in the 80's), say or do something incredibly stupid, and the relationship would end - badly. Sometimes, you'd know immediately you had made a terrible mistake; other times, you'd realize over time that you had messed up.

Either way, in my case, I'd sometimes find myself wondering if and how I could get back together with some of those girls. But you can't go back in time. Relationships are so fragile, even at their best. I think that a guy and gal probably are given only one true shot, at one time only, to become an "us". If you blow that chance, it's probably gone forever.

The singer in "Virginia" is wishing that wasn't the case. He wishes that he could get back together with this amazing girl he foolishly walked away from, years ago. But he's never going to make his way back to her. And he knows it.

Not that she'd be foolish enough to take him back . . .

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: The High Plains Drifters' Virginia

More The High Plains Drifters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single

Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Singled Out: The High Plains Drifters' Virginia

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.