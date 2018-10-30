|
Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert
10-30-2018
(hennemusic) Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson performed a trio of classics by the legendary Canadian band during an appearance at a charity event in Malibu, CA this past weekend.
As part of the 11th annual Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic's All-Star Concert to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Saddlerock Ranch on October 28, Lifeson joined former Chicago bassist Jason Scheff to play Rush's classic tracks "Limelight", "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Freewill."
Lifeson also teamed up with Krieger on a pair of Doors tunes, including "Riders On The Storm" and "Roadhouse Blues." The annual benefit concert also featured performances by guitarist Orianthi, Elliott Easton of The Cars, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters and Cherie Currie of The Runaways, among others. Watch video of the performances here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert
Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize
Rush Expanding Hemispheres For 40th Anniversary
Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD
Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush
Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release
Rush Release 'A Farewell To Kings' Video
Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example
Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer