Atreyu Release Their 'Craziest Video Ever'

frontman Alex Varkatzas had this to say, "Hold on for your lives. This is the craziest Atreyu video ever. It's an epic journey thru time and space. You haven't seen anything like this..."

Drummer and vocalist Brandon Saller added, "The time is now is about taking life by the balls. Life won't wait for you. There is no 'right time.' Do what you want. Live your dream and do it now." Watch it - here.