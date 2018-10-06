News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Brant Bjork Releases 'Too Many Chiefs' Video (Week in Review)

Brant Bjork

Brant Bjork Releases 'Too Many Chiefs' Video was a top story on Monday: Former Kyuss and Fu Manchu icon Brant Bjork has released a new music video for the track for his track 'Too Many Chiefs...', which comes from the reissue of 8-track acoustic album 'Tres Dias'.

Brant had this to say, "Chiefs, as I call it for short, is one of the first songs I wrote for what would be my first solo record, Jalamanta. Its been a song that has traveled with me for almost 20 years now and its like an old friend.

"Its a very personal song about growing up in the desert and having those daily experiences of living in a small town, desperately trying to find someone you can relate to. Trying to find something authentic. something real. The feelings of being outcast and using the frustration to fuel your dreams for something more spiritual than material.

The title "Too many chiefs and not enough Indians" is about America's obsession with "winners". Authority and false prophets. Without Indians there would be no Chiefs." Watch the video - here.

