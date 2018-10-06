News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album (Week in Review)

.
Chevelle

Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album was a top story on Monday: Chevelle have announced that they will be releasing a brand new album of rarities and b-sides that will be called "12 Bloody Spies" and is set to hit stores on October 26th.

Part of the pre-order includes an unlock of the single "Sleep Walking Elite." The track was originally recorded by the band during their sessions for 2007's "Vena Sera".

According to the announcement, the album spans everything from an acoustic version of "Sleep Apnea" off 2009's "Sci-Fi Crimes" to an unearthed bonus track off the now-classic "Wonder What's Next "entitled "Until You're Reformed" and "A Miracle" recorded as a bonus track for The North Corridor in 2016. See the tracklisting - here.

