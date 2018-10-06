News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming video of their 1973 classic, "Free Bird", from the newly-released package "Live In Atlantic City." The project captures the band's June 23, 2006 appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where they were joined by guests 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and American Idol singer Bo Bice.

Each guest performs one of their own hits while also joining the headliner for classic tracks: Bice is on hand for "Gimme Back My Bullets"; Williams Jr. delivers "Down South Jukin'"; and, 3 Doors Down rock "That Smell" and "Saturday Night Special" before all three join Skynyrd for "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live In Atlantic City" is available as CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital formats.

The group are currently playing shows on The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which was recently extended to the end of the year with the addition of a new leg of US dates this fall. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

