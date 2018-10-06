Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band

Flynn broke the news to fans via a social media video. He said in part, "I'll get right to it. Wednesday night, Phil Demmel quit Machine Head. Yesterday afternoon, Dave McClain quit Machine Head. And Jared kinda quit, but didn't really know if he was quitting for sure."

He further explained, "I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I've got a lot of drive, but I've got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave's decision, as I respect their decision."

Following the reaction to the news, Flynn shared a follow-up video (see it here) where he explained, "I've been getting a lot of texts based on the video that I did earlier today on Facebook Live, and I just wanted to clarify that this is the farewell tour of this lineup; this era of Machine Head.

"This is not the farewell tour of Machine Head. It's been a very emotional 48 hours, and I very well could have said that weird on Facebook Live - or not as good as I could have. And while the future of MachineHead is uncertain..."

The previously announced "an evening with" Machine Head tour will be launching on Thursday (10/4) in Sacramento and will now be the final trek for this incarnation of the band. See the dates - here.