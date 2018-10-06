News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Greg Hawks' One Light (Week in Review)

.
Greg Hawks

Singled Out: Greg Hawks' One Light was a top story on Monday: Greg Hawks is gearing up to release his new album "I Think It's Time" on October 12th and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "One Light". Here is the story:

"One Light" was inspired by a dream I had the night I returned home after my father's funeral. His death was unexpected. He was only 64 and had not been feeling well for reasons not yet diagnosed by his doctor. He died in his sleep April 1, 2001. That entire week was surreal, and to this day, I don't remember many details. It all seems like a blur in time. One thing I did know is that things were never going to be same. Profound life-changing events such as this change you in a fundamental way. I was shell-shocked, heartbroken, and having a hard time finding any meaning to my own existence in a world without my dad. The first night back home, I had a hard time falling asleep despite being physically and emotionally exhausted. I was fearing something that I had already experienced several times. I would wake from a deep sleep with my mind in a fog and then feel a sharp pain to my core when my mind would clear and remember what had just happened. Eventually I let go and finally dozed off. Around the break of dawn the next day, I had the most memorable dream I've ever had. It was very mysterious and hard to explain or put into words. The dream was more of an extended view of one still vision. I was seeing everything as if it were through the eye of a zoom camera lens. The view was breathtakingly beautiful - an endless, immense, flat, desert horizon enveloped by a huge expansive infinite sky. And then off in the furthest distance in the middle of the very end of this gorgeous horizon appeared a single small tree that was enveloped in this one glowing circle of light. It sparkled and shimmered like a star with an otherworldly beauty unlike anything I'd ever seen before or since. I just remember staring at it and feeling this profound sense of warmth, love, and the feeling of being lifted up as if I were flying. It was spiritually comforting in a way beyond earthly description. It was one of those dreams that you don't want to end and wish could last forever. When I woke, I explained what I had just experienced to my wife at the time. She immediately replied, "That was your dad saying that he is okay and in a lovely and joyful place and that you don't need to worry about him." "One Light" is an attempt to capture the essence of that dream - both in the sonics and texture of the instrumentation as well as the words.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Greg Hawks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Greg Hawks' One Light

Singled Out: Greg Hawks' One Light

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.