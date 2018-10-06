|
The Eagles Announce Spring Tour (Week in Review)
.
The Eagles Announce Spring Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Eagles have announced dates for a spring 2019 tour of the UK and Europe. The month-long run will open in Antwerp, Belgium on May 26 and wrap up with a series of UK concerts and a July 6 event in Dublin, Ireland.
Word of the 2019 dates comes on the heels of the group's news about a November 2 release of a career-spanning box set collection entitled "Legacy."
The 12CD/DVD/Blu-ray package presents all seven of the California band's studio albums, three live albums, and a compilation of singles and b-sides alongside a pair of concert films: 1994's "Hell Freezes Over" on DVD and 2005's "Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne" on Blu-ray.
The group's four US No. 1 albums - 1975's "One Of These Night", 1976's "Hotel California", 1979's "The Long Run" and 2007's "The Long Road Out Of Eden" - are accompanied by a "Singles And B-Sides" disc that delivers the Eagles' debut 1972 single, "Take It Easy", edits of "One Of These Nights" and "Take It To The Limit" and other hits as well as non-album tunes like "Get You In The Mood."
A 15LP version of "Legacy" - which presents all of the music from the CD box without the video content - marks the vinyl debut of the 2000 "Millenium Concert" release and the long-awaited return to vinyl of 1980's "Eagles Live" after being out-of-print for decades. Read more and see the dates - here.
hennemusic
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.