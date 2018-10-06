Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release

Frontman Trevor Phipps had the following to say about the brand new track, which can be streamed here, "'Survivalist' is a song written from the perspective of someone battling a potentially terminal illness.

"It covers the hopelessness, desperation and devastation to the inner strength and determination one can find from the desire to live on for themselves and those around them.



"Musically it's a song that is closely tied to our roots with raw aggression, melody and pure heaviness." - here.