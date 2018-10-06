News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release (Week in Review)

.
Unearth

Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release was a top story on Monday: Unearth have released a lyric video for their new single "Survivalist". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Extinction(s)", which is set to hit on November 23rd.

Frontman Trevor Phipps had the following to say about the brand new track, which can be streamed here, "'Survivalist' is a song written from the perspective of someone battling a potentially terminal illness.

"It covers the hopelessness, desperation and devastation to the inner strength and determination one can find from the desire to live on for themselves and those around them.

"Musically it's a song that is closely tied to our roots with raw aggression, melody and pure heaviness." - here.

More Unearth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate'

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Unearthed Rolling Stones 1960s Footage Being Released

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

The Monks 1967 Unearthed Recordings To Finally Be Released

Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.