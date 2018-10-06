News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

.
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance to perform with Social Distortion in Asbury Park, NJ on September 30. The Asbury Park Press reports the New Jersey rocker joined the legendary punk band for three songs during their set at the city's inaugural Sea.Hear.Now music, art and surf festival.

"There was this guy sitting around, doing nothing," vocalist Mike Ness told the crowd before bringing Springsteen on stage. "Maybe you could come to our show and sing a song or two?," he posed, adding "You know who I'm talking about?"

Springsteen hit the stage to rock out on the group's 1992 track, "Bad Luck", Ness' 1999 solo tune, "Misery Loves Company", and a cover of the country classic, "Ring Of Fire", made famous by Johnny Cash.

Springsteen, who had the night off from his "Springsteen On Broadway" concert series, did not address the more than 20,000 on the beach and boardwalk in the town he's so associated with, beyond exclaiming, "Social Distortion!"

Founded by photographer Danny Clinch, Sea.Hear.Now featured more than 20 bands and drew more than 45,000 fans to the city's North Beach and Bradley Park.

"We want to extend another big thank you to our friend Bruce Springsteen for joining us last night on stage to make Sea Hear Now extra special," posted Social Distortion on social media. Watch video of the jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Bruce Springsteen News

