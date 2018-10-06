Metallica Release Live Harvester Of Sorrow Video

While the lead single from 1988's "...And Justice For All" failed to chart in the US, it did earn Top 20 status in several European countries. The song from Metallica's fourth album will be among those included in the November 2 release of an expanded 30th anniversary reissue of the project.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). Read more and watch the video - here.