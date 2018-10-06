News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue (Week in Review)

The Night Flight Orchestra

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue was a top story on Tuesday: The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be re-releasing their early albums on November 23rd including their first time on vinyl.

The reissues include their debut "Internal Affairs," and sophomore effort "Skyline Whispers" which will feature bonus tracks as well as revamped artwork.

Fans will be able to purchase the re-issues in various formats including CD, Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Colored Gatefold Vinyl formats. See the tracklistings - here.

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

