Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release (Week in Review)

.
Tom Petty

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Tom Petty's social media team are streaming a video for the track, "Gainesville", which comes from the newly-released box set, "An American Treasure."

Directed by photographer Brantley Gutierrez, the clip mixes archival film of the rocker in his Florida hometown in the early 1970s alongside select moments from throughout his career.

Petty recorded "Gainesville" during sessions for his 1998 album, "Echo", but the song didn't make the final cut for the set. "Echo is supposedly his dark album," says producer Ryan Ulyate. "But 'Gainesville' is this guy looking back on this early life. It is very self-referential from a guy who has some nostalgia for a simpler time. I love the song. It's just great, but I can see how it didn't necessarily fit the vibe of Echo." Watch the video and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Tom Petty News

