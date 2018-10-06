Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

Directed by photographer Brantley Gutierrez, the clip mixes archival film of the rocker in his Florida hometown in the early 1970s alongside select moments from throughout his career.

Petty recorded "Gainesville" during sessions for his 1998 album, "Echo", but the song didn't make the final cut for the set. "Echo is supposedly his dark album," says producer Ryan Ulyate. "But 'Gainesville' is this guy looking back on this early life. It is very self-referential from a guy who has some nostalgia for a simpler time. I love the song. It's just great, but I can see how it didn't necessarily fit the vibe of Echo." Watch the video and read more - here.