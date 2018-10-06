U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop

Rolling Stone reports the concert at the city's Royal Arena saw the Irish rockers change the setlist to present the Experience + Innocence tour debut of the title track to 1984's "The Unforgettable Fire" - its first appearance in eight years - and the "Zooropa" cut, "Stay (Faraway, So Close!)", which Bono and the Edge last played acoustically in 2011, but the full band hasn't performed it since the end of the Zoo TV tour in 1993.

The group also played "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses", from 1991's "Achtung Baby", for the first time on the European leg of the trek, which wraps up in Berlin, Germany on November 13. - here.