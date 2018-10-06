|
U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop (Week in Review)
U2 Play Two Rarities At Recent Tour Stop was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) U2 delivered a pair of rarities as 2018 tour debuts during the second of two shows that the band performance in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30th. Rolling Stone reports the concert at the city's Royal Arena saw the Irish rockers change the setlist to present the Experience + Innocence tour debut of the title track to 1984's "The Unforgettable Fire" - its first appearance in eight years - and the "Zooropa" cut, "Stay (Faraway, So Close!)", which Bono and the Edge last played acoustically in 2011, but the full band hasn't performed it since the end of the Zoo TV tour in 1993. The group also played "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses", from 1991's "Achtung Baby", for the first time on the European leg of the trek, which wraps up in Berlin, Germany on November 13. - here.
