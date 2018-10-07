News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
AC/DC

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) AC/DC's 45th anniversary is being marked with a new series of coins from The Royal Australian Mint. In the spirit of the band's 1990 classic, "Thunderstruck", the Mint partnered with Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre to strike its AC/DC coins with a bolt of man-made lightning.

The experiment was conducted in the Caged Lightning exhibition at Questacon, which produces lightning using a Tesla coil. Ten AC/DC 50 cent pieces, appropriately featuring the famous high voltage logos and design elements from AC/DC albums, were 'Thunderstruck' with 3,500,000 volts of lightning

"AC/DC is famous for their electrifying energy. It's in their music, the titles of some of their songs, even their insignia," says Royal Australian Mint Chief Executive Officer Ross MacDiarmid. "The Mint thought that such an iconic band deserved high voltage coins and an electrifying launch to match.

"We weren't sure what effect the lightning would have on the coins, but we discovered that because the coins are such excellent conductors of electricity, the lightning's mark is only visible under magnification."

Ten of the 30,000 coins were 'Thunderstruck' and will be randomly sent to ten customers who order their AC/DC - 45 Years of Thunder Uncirculated Coin through the Mint's online store or Contact Centre. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More AC/DC News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary

AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

AC/DC Classic Fuels 'Overlord' Movie Trailer

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.