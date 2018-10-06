The band had this to say, "Our newest release, Retrograde featuring Matt Good of From First to Last was written to reflect the feeling of being an introvert in an extroverted environment.

"We tried to explore multiple facets of this theme, one of them being emotionally drained from putting on a facade for the world. Another being self-doubt that comes from being in an environment you don't feel that you belong in, but need to be in." Listen to the song - here.