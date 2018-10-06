Iconic David Bowie Festival Performance Focus Of New Package

The package includes the full 21 song greatest hits set and for the first time, a DVD of the entire show (only 37 minutes of which has ever been broadcast on TV) including the Glastonbury performance of "Heroes", a highlight of the record-breaking 'David Bowie Is...' exhibition and the only track that has been previously released.

All formats feature the singer's diary, originally written for Time Out, which documents him preparing for the show in his own inimitable manner:

"As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show," he writes. "Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought...big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course."

"I often get asked what the best set I've seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie's 2000 performance is always one which I think of first," says Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis. "It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show." Read more - here.