News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road (Week in Review)

.
KISS

KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road was a top story on Tuesday: Rock legends KISS recently announced that they will be launching their End Of The Road farewell tour and frontman Paul Stanley explained why the band have decided to the time is right to do their final trek.

Paul told the Music Now podcast: "At some point, maybe you want to address the elephant in the room. It only makes sense because of the nature of what we are.

"We're not a band of guys in jeans and sneakers, standing on stage, playing. We're athletes. We're Superman playing a guitar. At some point you look at each other and go, 'How long can we do this the way we want to do it - and how long can we do it, and love it?'

"If you're smart, you plan so that you can make the most of something, rather than just fade off into the sunset. I didn't want that to happen. I don't want to suddenly, after a tour, go, 'Let's call it a day' or have a year go by and we go, 'Nah'.

"I'd rather take the victory lap. We beat the odds. We kicked everybody's ass. We outlived the naysayers. I want to go around and high-five everybody around the world." - here.

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

KISS 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Solo Album Box Set Announced

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance

KISS To Rock America's Got Talent Finale

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.