Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band (Week in Review)

Machine Head

Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band was a top story on Tuesday: Machine Head fans were shocked last week to learn that two key members of the band (guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain) were leaving the group following their upcoming tour. Now Demmel has explained his reasons to fans.

He shared, "Thanks to all who have reached out and offered such positive support. 15 years in Machine Head is a long time let alone the almost 32 years since Robb and I first started playing music together. I'm honored to have been given the opportunity to be in this band and I'm proud of my contributions over that time.

"It's simply time for me to step away and do something else musically. People naturally grow apart over time and it's no one's fault. It's amazing and we're so fortunate to have been able to it for so long.

"This last run will give us an opportunity to say goodbye as a group and have a sense of closure to an incredible run. I wish the MH camp and @alienhead65 well as we see what is next. I have so much left to express musically and pretty soon, I'm gonna need a jobber-job!!! Hoping you'll all stick around for the next chapter. Much love and gratitude, PD." - here.

