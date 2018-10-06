|
Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour (Week in Review)
.
Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Papa Roach have announced that they and Asking Alexandra will be hitting the road early next year with Shinedown on the U.S. leg of the band's Attention Attention World Tour. The tour news comes as Papa Roach also advised fans that they will be releasing a brand new video this Friday, October 5th, for a new track from their forthcoming album. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "The new album is full of fresh Papa Roach. It's really inspiring - to be continuing our musical momentum and dropping new music so soon after the release of our last album. We're so proud of the progression we've been experiencing, and I promise you it's just the beginning." See the tour dates - here.
