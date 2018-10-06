Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

The tour news comes as Papa Roach also advised fans that they will be releasing a brand new video this Friday, October 5th, for a new track from their forthcoming album.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "The new album is full of fresh Papa Roach. It's really inspiring - to be continuing our musical momentum and dropping new music so soon after the release of our last album. We're so proud of the progression we've been experiencing, and I promise you it's just the beginning." See the tour dates - here.