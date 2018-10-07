Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

The two-week run will see the singer/bassist deliver a two-hour live homage to his tenure in Deep Purple MK 3 and MK 4. Currently on the road in the UK this week and next as part of a fall European run, Hughes will return to his homeland in May 2019 for another 8-show series that will begin in Holmfirth on May 14.

"I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK in May 2019," says Hughes. "I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We're currently touring a first set of dates in the UK and are looking forward for a second round in 2019." See the dates and read more - here.