News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection (Week in Review)

.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a video trailer that promotes the legendary band's newly-released 50th anniversary digital collection, "Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin."

The 30-track career-spanning compilation (see song list below) presents material from all the UK band's legendary studio albums, and includes the digital debut of the Sunset Sound Mix of "Rock And Roll" following its arrival earlier this year on Record Store Day as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single, which is now the best-selling release in Record Store Day history.

"Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin" is one of three new digital-only packages that surfaced last week as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations - alongside the 10-track "An Introduction To Led Zeppelin" and the digital version of the group's first ever Record Store Day release, as outlined above. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.