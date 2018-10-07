News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes (Week in Review)

Geoff Emerick

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes was a top story on Thursday: Geoff Emerick may not be a household name but almost everybody has heard his work as he was the recording engineer for the Beatles for a good part of their legendary career. Sadly, Geoff passed away on Tuesday, October 2nd from what is believed to be a heart attack, according to his manger William Zabaleta. He was 72.

Emerick was just 15 years-old when he began work at the famed Abbey Road Studios and soon after he began working with a brand new band on the EMI roster called the Beatles.

In the years that followed Geoff would go on to work as the chief engineer on some of the band's most significant recordings including the "Sgt Pepper's", "Abbey Road", "Revolver" albums, the iconic "Strawberry Fields Forever"/ "Penny Lane" double A-side, the groundbreaking live broadcast recording of "Give Peace A Chance" and more.

Geoff enjoyed a particularly close working relationship with Paul McCartney, including producing the "Band On The Run" album. The Beatles legend shared this tribute to Emerick: "I first met Geoff when he was a young engineer working at Abbey Road Studios. He would grow to be the main engineer that we worked with on many of our Beatles tracks. He had a sense of humour that fitted well with our attitude to work in the studio and was always open to the many new ideas that we threw at him. He grew to understand what we liked to hear and developed all sorts of techniques to achieve this. He would use a special microphone for the bass drum and played it strategically to achieve the sound that we asked him for. We spent many exciting hours in the studio and he never failed to come up with the goods. After The Beatles, I continued to work with him and our friendship grew to the point where when he got married to his beautiful wife Nicole, it was in the church close to where we lived in the country." Read more - here.

More Geoff Emerick News

