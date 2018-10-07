News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Raven Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Raven

Raven Announce North American Tour was a top story on Thursday: NWOBHM veterans Raven have announced that they will be crossing the pond next month for a North American tour featuring support from Extinction AD and Mobile Deathcamp.

The tour will be kicking off on November 1st in Houston, TX at the Concert Pub North and the trek will wrap up on December 1st in Jonesboro, GA at Furnace 4.

Frontman John Gallagher had this to say, "We are firing on all cylinders right now in Europe at the and are looking forward to blasting out a revised headline set with a few surprises!" See the dates - here.

