Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Several others associated with the Beatles took to Twitter to pay tribute. Here are some of the highlights beginning with the Beatles official account: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Geoff Emerick, who has sadly passed. Geoff's work as audio engineer on their music was integral, resulting in multiple highly deserved Grammy Awards."

Abbery Road Studios: "Legendary EMI/Abbey Road recording engineer Geoff Emerick, has sadly passed away at the age of 72. We are hugely honoured to be part of Emerick's story and we are committed to ensuring his legacy lives on at the studios."

Giles Martin (song of famed Beatles producer George Martin): "RIP @GeoffEmerick one of finest and most innovative engineers to have graced a recording studio. I grew up with him as he worked so much with my father. We have all been touched by the sounds he helped create on the greatest music ever recorded."

Yoko Ono: "I'm so shocked that Geoff Emerick is no longer with us. He was the best engineer. Not only was he the best engineer, he was very very kind. love, yoko " - here.