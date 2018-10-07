Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

"The Studio Albums Collection" presents the California band's complete seven-album studio output, including their self-titled 1968 debut; 1969's trio of "Bayou Country", "Green River" and "Willy And The Poor Boys"; 1970's "Cosmo's Factory" and "Pendulum"; and 1972's "Mardi Gras."

In the four years they were together, CCR issued six Platinum albums and 14 Top 10 hits on their way to US sales of more than 30 million records.

The 50th anniversary package sees the studio albums remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios, allowing for more sonic precision with the final pressings.

"I've tried to be as authentic as I could, and just make it sound like music," explains engineer Miles Showell. "Not over-hyped, not over-processed. Up until now a lot of processing has been done on these recordings, so my approach was to strip them right back and just expose them for what they are - because what they are is great music."

The package also comes with an 80-page book featuring new liner notes from music journalist Roy Trakin, archival photos, and reproductions of band memorabilia. Read more and see the promo video - here.