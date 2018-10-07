Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Opening with their 1977 classic, "The Chain", Fleetwood Mac mixed deep cuts, classics and choice covers during the 24-song set - almost half of which presented tunes from the group's self-titled 1975 album and the 1977 juggernaut "Rumours."

But the first hint Fleetwood Mac was going to dig deep came six songs into the show, when Stevie Nicks handled vocals on "Black Magic Woman"; written by former member Peter Green, the song went on to become a hit for Santana in 1970.

Also offered were "Tell Me All the Things You Do" from the 1970 album "Kiln House," the Bob Welch-penned "Hypnotized" from the 1973 album, "Mystery To Me", and "Oh Well," which was sung by Campbell and was originally recorded by Fleetwood Mac in 1969.

Finn took center stage for vocals on a pair of songs from his former bands: "I Got You" by Split Enz and "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House, while Campbell's former band leader, the late Tom Petty, was honored with a tribute performance of "Free Fallin'" during the encores.

"Thank you for an exciting first night, Tulsa!," posted the band on social media. "What a way to kick off the tour!" Watch videos from the show including the Petty tribute - here.