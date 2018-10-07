Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

The band is set to play Sunway Lagoon in Chow Kit, Malaysia on November 14th as part of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan but an organization has raised concerns that the venue is too close to a nearby zoo.

Friends Of The Orangutans' director Upreshpal Singh emailed the band's manager (and shared it with Classic Rock) and said, "Though most animals - not all - are behind the stage, has the promoter of the show provided evidence from a independent wildlife expert to prove that the show will have zero impact on all of the zoo animals? Will all the animals be completely oblivious to sounds coming from the speakers?"

Singh also suggested that the event be moved. The email states, "Metallica performed in Kuala Lumpur, reportedly before 30,000 fans in 2013 at a different venue, only about 16km away from Sunway Lagoon theme park." - here.