Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Blothar had this to say about the Makinita Silva created animated video, "Humans, are you ready to ride the 'Viking Death Machine'? Our latest video is a faithful animated schlockumentary depicting my harrowing, blood-drenched defeat of the Load Warriors and the other denizens of Saturday morning raceway hijinx, including all of my fellow bandmates in Gwar.

"I am delighted to take my rightful place as the King of Cartoon Violence, and champion of the first annual Suck-It-Up-Butter Cup! Watch the video now! It'll make you sh*t." Watch it - here.