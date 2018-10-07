Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

Lydon has been promoting the new documentary The Public Image Is Rotten which is being released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his post Sex Pistols band PiL (Public Image Ltd).

During one interview he was asked what he thought of the current punk scene and he reacted, "It is embarrassing, really. How many bands are out there like Green Day now? I look at them, and I just have to laugh. They're coat hangers, you know. A turgid version of something that doesn't actually belong to them." - here.