The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be accompanied by a full horn section and a full string section for the two-week, five-show series, which will begin in Auckland, NZ on February 26.

The trip down under will precede a recently-announced spring 2019 tour of the UK and Europe by the iconic California band that starts up in late May. Currently playing concerts in North America, The Eagles will release a career-spanning box set collection entitled "Legacy" on November 2nd.