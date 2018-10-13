|
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band (Week in Review)
.
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will play its first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii this fall. The reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will perform at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on Saturday, December 8 as part of their Not In This Lifetime world tour. A Citi cardmembers presale runs Monday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. HST until Thursday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. HST through Citi's Private Pass program, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. HST at Ticketmaster and at the Aloha Stadium box office. The Hawaii gig follows a fall series of live dates for the band that feature several shows in the Far East and stops in Abu Dhabi and South Africa in November. Read more - here.
