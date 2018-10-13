News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band (Week in Review)

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will play its first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii this fall. The reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will perform at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on Saturday, December 8 as part of their Not In This Lifetime world tour.

A Citi cardmembers presale runs Monday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. HST until Thursday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. HST through Citi's Private Pass program, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. HST at Ticketmaster and at the Aloha Stadium box office.

The Hawaii gig follows a fall series of live dates for the band that feature several shows in the Far East and stops in Abu Dhabi and South Africa in November. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

